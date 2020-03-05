Andrew R. Loomis, 95, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, formally of Manchester, Plainville, and East Hartford CT passed away on March 3rd at his home in Tucson Arizona after a brief illness. Born January 24, 1925 in Manchester Ct he was the son of Clifford A. Loomis and Elizabeth Lewis. At the age of 17, Andy enlisted in the U.S Navy and served aboard the Aircraft carrier USS Independence from its construction through the end of World War II. After the war Andy worked at the Cheney Brothers Mill in Manchester CT before becoming a tool designer for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, United Nuclear Corp and Morton Thiokol Corporation. Andy loved camping, canoeing, fishing and enjoyed many hobbies throughout his retirement years. In addition to his parents Andy was predeceased by his brother Clifford Jr. his sister Dorothy, and his first wife Ruth Josephine (Russo) Loomis. He leaves behind his wife Isabel T. (Longoroino) Loomis and her daughter Alexandra of Tucson AZ, his son Robert B. Loomis of Tucson AZ, daughter Andrea R. Hain and husband Jerry of Sahuarita AZ, son Stephen E. Loomis and wife Sherry of Colchester CT, grandchildren Cathy Loomis, Andrew R. Loomis, Sarah E. Loomis, Harley J. Loomis, Travis Braasch, and Clayton Braasch . Also several great and great great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are with South Lawn Mortuary, Tucson AZ. South Lawn Cemetery 5401 South Park Ave Tucson 85706 5202958407 Website