Some people only bless us with their presence for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels do exist. Last week, Andree joined her heavenly family and gained her wings. Andree Carmelle Miller (Tipie), 64 of Coventry, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, 15 March 2020. She was born in Sainte-Aurelie, Quebec, Canada, to Antonio Giguere and Ann Marie (Laderge) Giguere. Andree grew up on a farm in Canada and moved with her family to Hartford, CT. Andree married Glenn R. Miller on 4 September 1978 and raised two wonderful sons. She was a compassionate spirit who was always caring for others. Andree enjoyed long walks on the beach, watching Turner Classic Movies, making amazing food for family and had a contagious laugh that would brighten any room. She had a passion for art glass, wind chimes, and candles. She was preceded in death by her parents Ann Marie (Laderge) Giguere and Antonio Giguere. Andree is survived by her husband Glenn, son Derek, son Craig, and granddaughter Melody. She is also survived by her brothers Jean Giguere, Charlie Giguere, Aurelien Giguere, Yves Giguere, and Rejean Giguere and sisters Lucy Simoneau and Mary-Paul Levesque and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com