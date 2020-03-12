Andre D. Keene

Andre Donovan Keene, 21, of Hartford, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born on December 1st, 1998. He leaves behind his loving parents, Andre and Tamara Keene and one baby brother who adored him, Ameir Keene. Andre attended and graduated from East Hartford High School and Lincoln Technical Institute where he earned a trade as an Electrician. He was employed by Elan Energy Partners, LLC. Andre was affectionately known to his family as "Nookie". His calm and caring spirit will truly be missed by all. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 at The Lodge 130 Deerfield Rd. Windsor, CT. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am, followed by service at 11 am. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com