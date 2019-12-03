Anastasia "Ann" T. Plocharczyk, 95, of New Britain, died on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born in New Britain to the late Ignacy and Rozalia (Kulesik) Turek. Ann attended local schools including the Moody Secretarial School. She was employed by the IRS as tax examiner for 34 years retiring in 1986. Ann was a parishioner of Holy Cross Church and a member of its Ladies Guild. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Plocharczyk and six siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to call for a brief visit on Friday, December 6 from 9-9:30 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net