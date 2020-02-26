Alice R. (Bedard) Bernier, 103, of West Hartford, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Alice retired from Cigna Insurance Company. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and was pre-deceased by her husband Germain "Jim" Bernier and her son Douglas Bernier. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Alice on Saturday, February 29th at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Mary Home Chapel, 2021 Albany Ave., West Hartford. She will be laid to rest privately in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Mary Home, 2021 Albany Ave., West Hartford, CT 06117. Fisette Batzner Funeral Home at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving the family. To share a memory please visit us at www.duksa.net. Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home Inc 20 Bonair Ave Newington 06111 860-233-6223 Website