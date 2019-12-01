Alice (Tirone) Hoppi, 99, of Simsbury, beloved wife of the late Walter Hoppi, passed away peacefully Thursday (November 28, 2019). Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Frank and Julia (Brochetto) Tirone, she lived in Simsbury most of her life. Alice was employed for many years at Ensign Bickford Company. She was a loving mother, Nana and Nona and was devoted to her family. She leaves her daughters, Elaine Wolf and her husband Roland of Windsor and Sandra Florkowski of PA; a son, Walter Hoppi of Canton; three grandchildren, Troy Wolf and his wife Kim of East Granby, Lisa Korndoerfer and her husband Larry of PA and Christopher Hoppi of KY and four great- grandchildren, Ben and Kate Wolf of East Granby and Lilly and Miles Korndoerfer of PA. Alice was predeceased by her son Michael, sister Palma Pedemonti and brothers, "Chick", John, Maurice and Louis Tirone. Our family would like to thank the McLean staff of Skyview Terrace for the wonderful care of our mother, and a special thank you to Joy, Lucille and Andrea (whom our mom adored) for their exceptional care during her stay and her final days at McLean. There are no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Alice's Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Vincent Funeral (SIMS) 880 Hopmeadow Street Simsbury 06070 860-658-7613 Website