Alfred A. Nocera, 92, of Berlin, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. He was the widower of Louise (Wood) Nocera. Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late Russell and Rose (Fortuna) Nocera. Alfred was formerly employed as a brick layer and stone mason before retiring, and opening an Antique Shop in Berlin. He was a U. S. Army Veteran, serving in both WWII and Korea as a Bandsman. He was dubbed "Hot Lips" by his comrades in the 8th Army Band for his exceptional trumpeting abilities. Alfred served as President of the Berlin Art League, was a member of the American Legion, the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, Brick Layers Union, Berlin Bowling League, and the Musician's Union. Surviving are "His Girl" of 13 years, Angela Pace of Plainville, his four daughters Karen Martinelli and husband Joseph of Berlin, Sharon Young and husband Raymond of Mechanicsville, VA, Diana Steinson and husband Michael of Berlin, and Beverly Sic and fiancé James Hirvela of Long Island, NY, ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Thank you and God bless all his many friends and McDonald's employees at his "home away from home", McDonald's of Kensington. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 9 am at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Paul's Church. Burial with military honors will be in Maple Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Please share a memory of Alfred with the family in the online guest book @www.ericksonhansenberlin.com. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin 111 Chamberlain Highway Kensington 06037-1920 (860) 223-0981 Website