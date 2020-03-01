Alda (Stines) Cyrankowski, 96, a longtime resident of East Granby, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 at the Governor's House in Simsbury. Our Beloved Mother and "Gram" Alda was born September 2, 1923 in Granby, to John and Casimere Stines. She attended and graduated Simbury High School. She was a loyal employee of Pratt & Whitney, retiring after 35 years of service. Alda enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening, canning her tomatoes and enjoying them in the winter months, watching the Red Sox & crossword puzzles. She was an avid bird watcher and loved feeding them daily. Everyone who knew her, knew she absolutely adored her many feline companions over the years. She was a strong and resilient woman who dedicated her life to her family and lived her life with the warmest heart, a touch of humor and the greatest spirit. Alda's husband of 77 years, Edward S. Cyrankowski, preceded her in death, along with her two brothers, Andrew and John Stines. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons: Robert Cyrankowski and his wife Angie of Westfield, MA., and Eddie Cyrankowski of East Granby, grandchildren: Scotty Cyrankowski of Anaheim, CA, Michael Cyrankowski (Roxanne) of Westfield, MA, Elizabeth Deauseault (Joseph) of Westfield, MA, and Dawn Stephens (Donnie) of Englewood, FL who was like a daughter she never had. She is also survived by her Great Grandchildren: Sabrina Stavola, Christopher Karnolisz, Katelyn, Emily & Rachael Cyrankowski, Juliannah & Spencer Stephens, Claire & Lauren Deauseault, 2 Great Great grandchildren: Olivia and Emmett Karnolisz. Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 1-4 PM, at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St. Granby CT. Burial will be private at a later date. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home 364 Salmon Brook Street Granby 06035 860-653-6637 Website