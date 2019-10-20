Alberta Caroline Hilding died on September 21, 2019, at her home in Hebron, CT. She was 98 years old. Born on November 9, 1920, she was the daughter of Ethel (Porter) and Albert Wallace Hilding. A life-long resident of Hebron, Alberta graduated from Windham High School and Becker College in Worcester, MA. A banker by profession, she became the first female Vice President at Connecticut Bank and Trust in Hartford. She enjoyed trading in the stock market and worked in the Trust Department throughout her long career at CBT. In her early years, Alberta was the only female banker attending meetings of The New York Stock Exchange. Alberta was passionate about sports. She was a first-rate athlete and played softball for an inter-municipal team coached by J.O. Christian that played throughout New England until World War II gas rations made travel impossible. She was an avid golf and tennis player and she and her brother, Win, built a clay court so they could play at home. She was the score keeper for the Hebron men's baseball team, and was a fan of the NY Mets and UCONN basketball and football, regularly attending games for decades. Alberta loved Hebron and followed in a tradition of family service in the community. She served for many years as treasurer of the Douglas Library, named after her Uncle Charles and Aunt Ida Douglas. She also served on the Republican Town Committee and on the board of the Automobile Club of America. She was a congregant of the Hebron Congregational Church where she sang alto in the choir in her younger years, and she was a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants. She leaves her sister-in-law Dolores Tondat Hilding, and her nieces Sherry Hilding of Storrs, CT, Nancy Hilding of Rapid City, SD, Alison Hilding of Storrs, CT, Pamela Gerber Mellor of Fairfield, CT, and her nephew Edward Hilding Gerber of Asheville, NC and their families, including seven great nieces and nephews and one great grand niece. She was predeceased by her brother Winthrop Edward Hilding of Storrs and her sister Lois (Hilding) and her husband Dr. Edward Gerber, Jr., of Southbury. A memorial service celebrating Alberta's life will be held on Saturday, October 26, at 11:00 AM at the Gilead Congregational Church, 672 Gilead St., Hebron. Memorial donations may be made to the Douglas Library or the Hebron Volunteer Fire Dept. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester 167 OLD HARTFORD RD Colchester 06415 (860) 537-9611 Website