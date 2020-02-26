Lieutenant Commander Alan James Dworsky (U.S. Navy, retired), passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. Born in Columbus, OH, the family moved to Miami Beach, FL when Alan was nine years old. After receiving an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, he graduated in 1954, loving every minute of a 20-year career, serving primarily in the Submarine Service. Alan and his wife, Barbara retired to South Windsor/Vernon, CT, where they lived for 42 years before moving to Ft. Mill, SC. Alan is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years; his children, Larry Dworsky and Jill LeClair (Randy); as well as two sisters, Lois Sheketoff and Rita Seamon; and two grandchildren, Dylan and Josh LeClair. Interment will be at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Donations in his memory may be made to Temple Beth Hillel, 20 Baker Lane, South Windsor, CT 06074, or to the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association. Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.