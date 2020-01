It is with great sadness that the family of Adella W. Swaby, 88, of Hartford, CT, announce her passing on December 30, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00am at Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Ave., Windsor, CT 06095; with Visitation from 10:00am-11:00am. To leave a message of comfort for the Swaby family and view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com.