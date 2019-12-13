The two games above represent our best plays of the week because our analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below are picks for the other games on this week's schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool's errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren't in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 15 slate.