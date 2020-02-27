In this Jan. 29, 2020 photo, a man makes a bet on the upcoming Super Bowl at Bally's casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Business was brisk at sports books around the country on Super Bowl Sunday, with customers risking money on everything from the coin toss at the start of the game, to the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach, Kansas City's Andy Reid, at the end of it. (Wayne Parry/AP)