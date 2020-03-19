When will the NBA return? Potential summer dates and more

We don’t know much about the 2020 sports calendar at this moment, but what we are sure of is that things will be very different this year. The suspension of the NBA, NHL and MLB, as well as the canceling of the 2020 NCAA Tournament has left the sports schedule in flux. And, as we’ve all heard over the past 10 days, the situation remains fluid.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN in an interview on Wednesday “I don’t have a good enough sense for how long of a period this is going to be,” he said, adding, “we’re going to try by every means we can to play basketball again [this season].” Silver said the league would wait for public heath officials give them the OK to return.
In a report on the NBA extending its credit line by $550 million, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said that the league’s owners are “further convinced that there could be no resumption before June — if that’s even possible.” Woj had previously reported that league execs and owners view mid-to-late June as a best-case scenario.
For more information on the ever-changing sports calendar, check out our updated tracker here.
Check out The Action Network for more expert sports betting information and to find the best online sportsbooks.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.