Updated 2020 Masters odds: Rory McIlroy the betting favorite, Tiger Woods 16-1

We still don’t know if there will be a Masters Tournament this year, let alone when it might be contested.
But now, after all previous bets were voided following the initial postponement, we do have outright odds for every player currently in the field.
On Friday morning, Augusta National Golf Club announced through a statement that the tournament scheduled for next month would be postponed due to growing concerns over the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Due to a clause in all wagers which stated the Masters needed to be played when originally scheduled, previous bets have been deemed invalid.
One day later, though, SuperBookUSA has released new odds for the field, with the provision that all wagers will be live if the tournament is played at any point during the 2020 calendar year.
It should come as little surprise that Rory McIlroy, the world’s No. 1-ranked player, who was also the previous Masters favorite, has been listed as the new favorite, as well, opening at 10-1 (also written as +1000, $10 wins $100).
McIlroy owns a series of close calls and heartbreaks at Augusta National, dating back to the 2011 edition of the event, when he led with nine holes to play, only to hook his tee shot on the 10th hole, post a back-nine 43 and finish in a share of 16th place. Since then, he’s finished in the top-25 seven times, including five top-10s and a best result of solo fourth in 2015.
Even though he’s behind only McIlroy in the world ranking, it might come as a bit of a curiosity that Jon Rahm follows him on the board at 12-1, considering the Spaniard is still seeking his first career major championship title.
They are followed by four-time major champion Brooks Koepka at 14-1, whose recent struggles led to pre-tournament odds of 39-1 at this week’s Players Championship before it was canceled.
Next on the list is the trio of Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and defending champion Tiger Woods, each at 16-1.
If there is one player who might most be helped by a later date for the Masters, it’s Woods. His most recent start was a 68th-place finish at the Genesis Invitational four weeks ago, last of all those who made the cut. Since then, he’d decided not to commit for the Honda Classic, Arnold Palmer Invitational and, most recently, The Players, all tournaments he’s played in past years, due to lingering back stiffness.
As posted on GolfOdds.com, here is the entire list of odds for everyone in the 2020 Masters field, if and when it is contested:
2020 Updated Masters Odds
Rory McIlroy 10/1
Jon Rahm 12/1
Brooks Koepka 14/1
Justin Thomas 16/1
Dustin Johnson 16/1
Tiger Woods 16/1
Patrick Cantlay 25/1
Xander Schauffele 25/1
Rickie Fowler 25/1
Tommy Fleetwood 30/1
Bryson DeChambeau 30/1
Patrick Reed 30/1
Hideki Matsuyama 30/1
Sungjae Im 30/1
Justin Rose 30/1
Adam Scott 30/1
Tony Finau 30/1
Bubba Watson 30/1
Webb Simpson 40/1
Jason Day 40/1
Jordan Spieth 50/1
Marc Leishman 50/1
Gary Woodland 60/1
Paul Casey 60/1
Matt Kuchar 60/1
Louis Oosthuizen 60/1
Viktor Hovland 60/1
Phil Mickelson 80/1
Collin Morikawa 80/1
Lee Westwood 80/1
Tyrrell Hatton 80/1
Sergio Garcia 100/1
Henrik Stenson 100/1
Brandt Snedeker 100/1
Abraham Ancer 100/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 125/1
Kevin Kisner 125/1
Matthew Wolff 125/1
Francesco Molinari 150/1
Shane Lowry 150/1
Ian Poulter 150/1
Cameron Smith 150/1
Joaquin Niemann 150/1
Scottie Scheffler 150/1
Charles Howell III 150/1
Erik van Rooyen 150/1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 150/1
Charl Schwartzel 150/1
Byeong Hun An 200/1
Danny Willett 200/1
Billy Horschel 200/1
Cameron Champ 200/1
Jazz Janewattananond 200/1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 200/1
Bernd Wiesberger 250/1
Max Homa 250/1
Corey Conners 250/1
Kevin Na 250/1
Adam Hadwin 250/1
Matt Wallace 300/1
Zach Johnson 300/1
Chez Reavie 300/1
Victor Perez 300/1
Si Woo Kim 300/1
Jimmy Walker 300/1
Andrew Landry 300/1
Nick Taylor 300/1
Sung Kang 300/1
Brendon Todd 300/1
Dylan Frittelli 500/1
J.T. Poston 500/1
Justin Harding 500/1
C.T. Pan 500/1
Andrew Putnam 500/1
Lanto Griffin 500/1
Jason Kokrak 500/1
Lucas Glover 500/1
Sebastian Munoz 500/1
Tyler Duncan 500/1
Nate Lashley 500/1
Shugo Imahira 1000/1
Fred Couples 1000/1
Bernhard Langer 1000/1
Vijay Singh 1000/1
Trevor Immelman 2000/1
Angel Cabrera 2000/1
Andy Ogletree 2000/1
Mike Weir 3000/1
James Sugrue 3000/1
John Augenstein 3000/1
Lukas Michel 3000/1
Yuxin Lin 3000/1
Abel Gallegos 3000/1
Jose Maria Olazabal 5000/1
Larry Mize 5000/1
Sandy Lyle 10,000/1
