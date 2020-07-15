xml:space="preserve">
UFC Fight Night betting odds: Calvin Kattar a sizable favorite to stop Dan Ige at Fight Island

By Action Network Staff, The Action Network
Tribune Content Agency
Jul 15, 2020

The action at Fight Island never sleeps and bettors won’t have to wait a week for the next slate of bouts in the octagon. Two top 10 Featherweights, Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige headline Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night card at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Kattar is coming off a stoppage win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249 while Ige is riding a six-fight winning streak including back-to-back split decision wins his past two times in the octagon.

Oddsmakers seem to think Kattar has the edge — he enters the fight a -335 moneyline favorite with his odds to win by KO/TKO/DQ set at -110.

Check out the odds for all 12 bouts on Wednesday’s card below.
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige Odds

Preliminary Card

  ESPN/ESPN+
  7 p.m. ET

Light heavyweight fight: Jorge Gonzalez vs. Kenneth Bergh

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige Odds

Bantamweight fight: Jack Shore vs. Aaron Phillips

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige Odds

Women’s Flyweight fight: Diana Beltbita vs. Liana Jojua

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige Odds

Featherweight fight: Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige Odds

Light heavyweight fight: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Andreas Michailidis

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige Odds

Featherweight fight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige Odds

Featherweight fight: John Phillips vs. Khamazat Chimaev

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige Odds

Main Card

  ESPN/ESPN+
  10 p.m. ET

Welterweight fight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige Odds

Women’s Flyweight fight: Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige Odds

Featherweight fight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige Odds

Flyweight fight: Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige Odds

Featherweight fight: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige Odds

