UFC 251 betting odds: Jorge Masvidal listed as underdog vs. Kamaru Usman

One of the biggest lessons the 2020 sports calendar has taught us is to write plans down in pencil.
UFC 251 will go on as scheduled at Fight Island, a facility set up on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and still features three championship fights. However, the main event will see an 11th-hour shakeup.
Welterweight Gilbert Burns was scheduled to fight for a belt at UFC 251, but test positive for COVID-19. Kamaru Usman will now defend his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal in Saturday’s main event. Masvidal (+225) enters the fight as a larger dog than Burns before he was pulled.
Undefeated featherweight Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will have a rematch of their 2019 title fight in the co-main event, while the third title fight of the evening will feature Petr Yan and Jose Aldo battling for the vacant UFC bantamweight belt.
Check out the odds for all five main event bouts.
UFC Main Card Odds
Welterweight fight: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns
Featherweight fight: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway
Bantamweight fight: Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo
Women’s Strawweight fight: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
Women’s Flyweight fight: Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant
UFC Prelim Odds
Light heavyweight fight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochaka
Welterweight fight: Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov
Featherweight fight: Makwan Amirikhani vs. Danny Henry
Lightweight fight: Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov
UFC Early Prelim Odds
Heavyweight fight: Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
Flyweight fight: Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Women’s Bantamweight fight: Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo
Bantamweight fight: Martin Day vs. Davey Grant
Tribune Publishing and its partners may earn a commission if you sign up to a wagering platform through one of our links.
Check out The Action Network for more expert sports betting information and to find the best online sportsbooks.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.