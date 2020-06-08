$1 million bettor wins big with Amanda Nunes victory over Felicia Spencer in UFC 250

The biggest UFC bet in William Hill history scored big on Saturday night as Amanda Nunes defeated Felicia Spencer en route to her 11th straight victory.
Earlier in the day, a better placed a $1 million bet in-person in Las Vegas on Nunes to win at -600 odds.
With Nunes’ dominant win by unanimous decision, this bettor took home a $166,666.70 profit. Nunes won every round of the main event bout.
Nunes got paid $350,000 for the fight according to paperwork filed to the Nevada Athletic Commission, and a $100,000 bonus for her win over Spencer.
Another big bet hit on Saturday. BetMGM took a $44,000 bet on a Nunes-Sean O’Malley parlay. O’Malley socked Eddie Wineland with a brutal punch to improve to 11-0. The bet netted $17,600.
