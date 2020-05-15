TaylorMade Driving Relief Skins match preview: 3 reasons why each team could win on Sunday

Don’t get it wrong: Seminole is not the kind of track a player can overpower. This isn’t some 7,800-yard behemoth which requires 360-yard drives for success. But of course, as we’ve witnessed so often over the years, length is an advantage on any course. Whether it means positioning themselves to reach a par-5 in two or being able to hit something less than driver and still move it out there, this will be beneficial.