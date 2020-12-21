Steelers vs. Bengals weather forecast: Expect strong winds on Monday Night Football

Steelers vs. Bengals Odds
Steelers Odds: -14.5
Bengals Odds: +14.5
Over/Under: 40
PRO Projections: Steelers -14.3 | O/U: 40.9
Time/Channel: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Are you hoping for a close game on Monday Night Football? Based on the 14-point spread, Steelers vs. Bengals may not be all that interesting.
Will there at least be scoring? According to the current total of 40, nope.
In fact, the weather conditions at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati may hamper scoring even more than expected.
Here’s a detailed look at the Steelers vs. Bengals weather forecast for Monday Night Football:
Steelers vs. Bengals Weather Forecast
According to Sports Insights’ weather data, 11-12 mph breezes are expected throughout tonight’s game, which isn’t ideal for either passing offense.’
As we know from The Action Network’s High Winds PRO Betting System, 56% of NFL games played in double-digit winds have gone under the total since 2003.
Windy conditions make it more difficult to accurately connect on explosive downfield passes, field goals and extra points.
The Steelers vs. Bengals over/under has dropped from 41.5 to 40 (click here for the latest Monday Night Football odds) at the time of writing, and tonight’s weather forecast is certainly among the reasons why bettors are expecting a lower-scoring game.
