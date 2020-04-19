Sports betting tutorial: How to create college football power ratings (Part 2)

With sports on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is very little to occupy bettors in terms of day-to-day betting action.
However, we can put this free time to good use by working improving our craft once sports — and betting — returns.
With this in mind, we reached out to a handful of The Action Network’s sports betting experts for insights regarding their craft, like how to build power ratings, make fantasy projections, aggregate data, etc.
To start, we tapped The Action Network’s college football analyst Collin Wilson to present his process when creating power ratings for all 130 Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams.
Wilson details his six key factors when creating his college football power ratings from season to season in the following three-part series:
- Part 1: Introduction, Conference Divide and Program Mean
- Part 2: Coaching Staff, Roster Production and Recruiting
- Part 3: Advanced Statistics (coming soon!)
Here’s Part 2 of our three-part How to Create College Football Power Ratings video series, breaking down coaching, roster production and recruiting.
How to Create College Football Betting Power Ratings: Coaching, Roster Production & Recruiting
