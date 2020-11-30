NFL odds and picks for Seahawks vs. Eagles: How sharps are betting Monday Night Football

Seahawks vs. Eagles
Seahawks Odds: -6.5
Eagles Odds: +6.5
Over/Under: 49
PRO Projections: Seahawks -4.6 | O/U: 51.9
Time/Channel: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
The Philadelphia Eagles have struggled offensively this year, so much so that the team could reportedly give rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts some snaps against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
Head coach Doug Pederson obviously hopes Hurts can jumpstart Philly’s slugging offense, but should bettors also expect that? Or is throwing in a rookie quarterback a desperate move that should be faded.
Thanks to our NFL PRO Report, we know exactly how professional bettors are approaching tonight’s Seahawks vs. Eagles Monday Night Football matchup.
NFL Picks: Seahawks vs. Eagles
Sharp Action
Wiseguys have taken multiple cracks at the Eagles spread this week, evidenced by two smart money indicators triggered from Sports Insights’ Bet Signals.
This tells us that in two separate wavers action from respected bettors hit the market to take Philly and the points.
Big Money
Our NFL public betting data concurs, as Philly has attracted 41% of the money wagered on this spread on just 34% of the bets.
So, that begs the question: Why are sharps so willing to drop big bucks on the Eagles tonight?
PRO Systems
Let’s allow historical betting data to show us the way.
The Action Network’s Team ATS Records PRO Betting System pinpoints undervalued teams based on against-the-spread (ATS) records, just like Philly.
This angle is 180-115-11 (61%) ATS since 2005, suggesting that professional bettors may be taking advantage of an Eagles team that is being undervalued by the market.
PRO Report Angle: Eagles +6.5
