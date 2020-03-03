The most wonderful time of the year has arrived. Check out The Action Network for more expert sports betting information and to find the best online sportsbooks.
In this piece, I’ll be covering all the conference tournament futures I’m betting, and breaking down some leagues further if I think it’s warranted.
Let’s dive right into four leagues kicking off Tuesday.
- Patriot League
- Horizon League
- Big South
- Atlantic Sun
Stuckey: My Favorite Conference Tournament Futures
Here’s what I’ve bet so far. I’ll keep adding to this list as tournaments begin over the next week plus.
Tuesday, March 3
- Patriot: Colgate ML rollover
- Horizon: Wright State -120
- Big South: Radford +120
- Atlantic Sun: UNF +425
I had Loyola-Maryland (100-1 at DraftKings) circled as a potential sleeper ever since freshman phenom Santi Aldama returned. However, I really wanted them to avoid a first-round game, which the Greyounds did not do and will also have to head out on the road to play a Lehigh team they just lost to over the weekend and is playing much better basketball of late.
Also, I assume first team All-Patriot League senior guard Andrew Kostecka will miss more time with an ankle injury, so no thank you.
Defending champ Colgate is the clear favorite and for good reason, with almost the same corps as the NCAA Tournament team from last year. The higher seed gets to host each game in the Patriot League Tournament, which means Colgate just has to win three home game to punch its ticket.
The Raiders could face a Lafayette team that beat them twice during the season but the Leopards lost their best player, Justin Jaworski, for the season in February. It’s just not the same team.
Plus, Lafayette will head out on the road for their first game against an Army team that beat them twice during the regular season.
Some thoughts on other teams:
- Holy Cross is one of the worst teams in the country.
- Bucknell has the pedigree but the offense just isn’t there this year.
- Navy plays at an absolute snail pace but simply can’t shoot.
- American is an intriguing option because of first team All-Patriot senior guard Sa’Eed Nelson.
- Boston has the best true big man in the league in double double machine Max Mahoney and will attack the glass on both ends but lack reliable shooters from the outside (and line as well).
- Army is led by two seniors in Tommy Funk and Matt Wilson but lacks size and can’t shoot free throws.
Plus, the 2-4 seeds went a combined 0-6 against Colgate this season. Two of the three teams to beat Colgate (Lafayette and Loyola) have injuries to their best players. And the other was Bucknell, which got a 1-point home win late in the year in a great spot the game after Colgate clinched the regular season title and No. 1 seed in the PL tourney.
Led by Justin Burns, Rapolas Ivanauskas and Will Rayman, a very experienced Colgate team should get back to the dance and put a scare into someone in the first round. Remember the Raiders only lost to Tennessee last year by 7 in the first round despite Ivanauskas missing the second half with an eye injury.
They run beautiful offense highlighted by crisp ball movement and shooters all over. Colgate can also put teams away from the stripe, where it shoots over 75%.
Keep in mind this is one of the worst conferences in the nation in terms of home court advantage due to small gyms and close proximity. Per my updated power numbers, the average HCA is just north of 2.2 points.
You’d think that would lead to more upsets in the conference tournament, but the No. 1 seed has won 10 of the past 17 Patriot League tournaments with one of the top two seeds winning it in 15 of those 17 tourneys. Only once did a team outside of the top four seeds get an automatic bid when Holy Cross shocked the world as a No. 9 seed.
I think the chalky trend continues this year with Colgate, which I make at least a 6-point favorite over every other team in the conference at home.
That said, some books have this price as high as -190 after opening at some books at -115. I think you can get much better odds on a moneyline rollover, assuming Holy Cross doesn’t pull off an improbable upset.
If you can get -115 or better, I’d play Colgate. If not, go with the moneyline rollover. My implied odds after factoring in the matchups is -120.
Here’s how to do it — risk 1 unit on Colgate ML in the first game. If that wins, take 1 unit again and what you profited and put it on Colgate again in the semis. And the same thing in the championship if they get there.
My Favorite Future: Colgate -115 or better, or moneyline rollover
The top two seeds, Wright State and Northern Kentucky, only need to win two games to punch a ticket to the dance. They are by far the two favorites but Wright State is the deserving favorite for three primary reasons:
- Wright State is the clear best team in the conference
- They swept No. 2 seed Northern Kentucky during the regular season and match up fairly well.
- The only other team I see with a shot is Green Bay, which NKU would avoid in the semis. Led by senior guard JayQuan McCloud, Green Bay can score with anyone in the conference. The defense isn’t anything to write home about but when their shots are falling as they do a lot, they can beat anybody in the Horizon as they showed by splitting with the two top seeds in the regular season.
I give the very balanced Wright State Raiders a close to 60% chance of cutting down the nets in Indianapolis, so I’d take anything at -120 or better, which you can find at a few outlets (-110 at PointsBet in NJ).
Free throw shooting is the primary concern with Wright State (67.3%) but a bevy of shooters surrounding Loudon Love inside should be enough to get the Raiders to the dance.
My Favorite Future: Wright State -120 or better
Sorry, but there are still no long shots for me as most of the ones I have circled don’t come until later in conference tournament season. I’m rolling with the top seed Radford here at +120, which I see a lot of value in. I actually have Radford power-rated as the best team in the conference by percentage points over Winthrop, which is favored at -120. Those two teams split during the regular season on each other’s home courts.
Plus, Radford has the top seed which means it will play all of its games at home. That also means they are on the other side of the bracket from both Winthrop and Gardner-Webb.
You may recall GW won the tourney last year and pushed eventual champion Virginia in the first half of the NCAA Tournament. However, their do-everything guard and best player for my money, Jose Perez, took a leave of absence for personal reasons in early February. Somehow, the Runnin’ Bulldogs seemed fine without him, winning six of eight games, including wins over Winthrop and Radford. However, they were running like Gods from 3 over that stretch.
They’re still a threat but it will be tough to maintain their current level without Perez.
Give me top-seeded Radford for five primary reasons:
- They’re the top seed, which means they just need to win three home games.
- Radford likes to play super slow, so I trust them to control the pace more at home.
- They have the best offense in the conference.
- They have the best player in the Big South in Carlik Jones.
- They’re one of the most experienced teams in the entire country.
My Favorite Future: Radford +120
I’m rolling with my gut here from the preseason and going with the North Florida Ospreys.
A red-hot Lipscomb team could pose some problems in the semis, but UNF should get by and are more than confident against Liberty, having beat the Flames in each of the past two seasons with all five meetings being decided by eight points or less.
My Favorite Future: North Florida +425
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.