Ranking the 4 teams that would benefit most from signing Cam Newton or Jameis Winston

As I discussed in my piece on whether Patrick Mahomes truly benefitted from redshirting his rookie year: Most quarterbacks that go on to have successful NFL careers these days are good right away. Calling Jared Goff “good” may be a stretch at this point, but his Year 2 leap involved going from Jeff Fisher to Sean McVay. Dwayne Haskins going from Jay Gruden/Bill Callahan/Kevin O’Connell to Ron Rivera/Scott Turner doesn’t exactly inspire the same amount of confidence. Neither does going from Ron Rivera/Scott Turner to … Ron Rivera/Scott Turner, as the is the case for Kyle Allen.