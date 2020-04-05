Projected 2020 NFL playoffs: The 14 teams our sims like to make extended AFC and NFC brackets

NFL owners have voted in favor of adding a seventh playoff team to each conference, starting with the 2020 season.
With extra postseason berths now available, we turned to our model — which simulates the season 10,000 times — to determine the most likely playoff teams.
Below you’ll find our projected 1-7 seeds for both conferences as well as their average wins, chances to make the playoffs, chances to win Super Bowl 54 and more.
Projected 2020 NFL Playoffs
To project the top-four seeds of each conference, we ranked the teams with the best chance to win their division by their chances to secure the 1-4 seeds. To project the final three seeds for each conference, we ranked the teams with the next-highest playoff chances based on highest average wins.
Projected AFC Playoff Teams
1. Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected wins: 10.87
- Chance to make the playoffs: 90.96%
- Chance to win the Super Bowl: 17.67%
2. Baltimore Ravens
- Projected wins: 10.7
- Chance to make the playoffs: 88.18%
- Chance to win the Super Bowl: 15.66%
3. Indianapolis Colts
- Projected wins: 9.54
- Chance to make the playoffs: 73.51%
- Chance to win the Super Bowl: 5.38%
4. Buffalo Bills
- Projected wins: 8.23
- Chance to make the playoffs: 52.69%
- Chance to win the Super Bowl: 2.05%
5. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected wins: 9.31
- Chance to make the playoffs: 67.07%
- Chance to win the Super Bowl: 4.26%
6. Tennessee Titans
- Projected wins: 8.92
- Chance to make the playoffs: 61.99%
- Chance to win the Super Bowl: 3.43%
7. Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected wins: 8.11
- Chance to make the playoffs: 45.16%
- Chance to win the Super Bowl: 1.26%
Projected NFC Playoff Teams
1. San Francisco 49ers
- Projected wins: 10.18
- Chance to make the playoffs: 79.32%
- Chance to win the Super Bowl: 10.5%
2. New Orleans Saints
- Projected wins: 9.98
- Chance to make the playoffs: 77.34%
- Chance to win the Super Bowl: 10.34%
3. Dallas Cowboys
- Projected wins: 9.43
- Chance to make the playoffs: 72.43%
- Chance to win the Super Bowl: 6.28%
4. Minnesota Vikings
- Projected wins: 8.67
- Chance to make the playoffs: 54.79%
- Chance to win the Super Bowl: 2.91%
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected wins: 9.16
- Chance to make the playoffs: 62.95%
- Chance to win the Super Bowl: 3.91%
6. Green Bay Packers
- Projected wins: 8.35
- Chance to make the playoffs: 48.86%
- Chance to win the Super Bowl: 1.97%
7. Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected wins: 8.19
- Chance to make the playoffs: 47.47%
- Chance to win the Super Bowl: 2.25%
