New York online sports betting could get another look in 2020

If sports betting is not taken up during the revenue bill discussion in December, elected officials will have three months to deliberate on what will surely be a drastically curtailed budget ahead of the legally required April 1 ratification deadline. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has so far not included mobile sports betting in his upcoming budget proposals, announced a planned $10 billion spending cut due to COVID-19, and Pretlow said Tuesday that could include up to a 20% reduction in education funding.