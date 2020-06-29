NBA playoff scenarios and analysis: Breaking down every team’s seeding potential

However, it should be noted that the Nets and Magic play twice. The Wizards’ best path for getting in involves the Nets. If Brooklyn loses twice to the Magic, and the Wizards beat the Nets, that gets Brooklyn to three losses already. Then let’s add on losses to Milwaukee, Boston, and the Clippers. Even if the Nets (without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant) win the other two games, that puts them to 2-6.