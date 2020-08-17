Justin Phan’s 4 tips to betting the NBA playoffs

So far this season, I’ve been able to leverage my projections particularly well in the title market, where I’ve had the Clippers at just under 28% to win it all. That’s consistently been one of the biggest edges I’ve identified when comparing my projections to the market, and I’ve been able to get a good amount down so far at +350, +325 and +320. The Clippers are now down to around +275 at a lot of the sharpest books, but luckily there are still some +320s around, which you can easily spot within the Playoff Guide.