NASCAR at Darlington odds, starting lineup: Kevin Harvick the favorite, Ryan Preece on pole for Wednesday’s Toyota 500

After returning to the racetrack for Sunday’s The Real Heroes 400, it’s a quick turnaround for the NASCAR Cup Series which will race again at Darlington in Wednesday’s Toyota 500.
Kevin Harvick, the winner of Sunday’s event, is the sizeable Toyota 500 at +425 odds.
The starting lineup will be set by an inversion of the top-20 finishers from The Real Heroes 400. Positions 21-40 are determined by the bottom 20 finishers from Sunday’s race.
Here’s the full Toyota 500 at Darlington starting lineup, including odds for each driver.
NASCAR at Darlington Odds, Starting Lineup
1. Ryan Preece+40000 (BET NOW)
2. Ty Dillon+50000 (BET NOW)
3. Joey Logano+1100 (BET NOW)
4. Clint Bowyer+5000 (BET NOW)
5. Ryan Blaney+2500 (BET NOW)
6. Ryan Newman+9000 (BET NOW)
7. Matt DiBenedetto+6000 (BET NOW)
8. Brad Keselowski+900 (BET NOW)
9. Aric Almirola+6000 (BET NOW)
10. Austin Dillon+9000 (BET NOW)
11. Matt Kenseth+3300 (BET NOW)
12. John Hunter Nemechek+20000 (BET NOW)
13. Erik Jones+2000 (BET NOW)
14. Tyler Reddick+6000 (BET NOW)
15. Martin Truex Jr.+750 (BET NOW)
16. Denny Hamlin+850 (BET NOW)
17. Chase Elliott+900 (BET NOW)
18. Kurt Busch+1400 (BET NOW)
19. Alex Bowman+850 (BET NOW)
20. Kevin Harvick+425 (BET NOW)
21. Bubba Wallace+50000 (BET NOW)
22. Cole Custer+15000 (BET NOW)
23. Michael McDowell+50000 (BET NOW)
24. Christopher Bell+15000 (BET NOW)
25. Daniel Suarez+30000 (BET NOW)
26. Kyle Busch+650 (BET NOW)
27. Brennan Poole+50000 (BET NOW)
28. Gray Gaulding*n/a (BET NOW)
29. JJ Yeley+50000 (BET NOW)
30. Joey Gase+50000 (BET NOW)
31. Corey LaJoie+50000 (BET NOW)
32. Chris Buescher+15000 (BET NOW)
33. Timmy Hill+50000 (BET NOW)
34. William Byron+2000 (BET NOW)
35. Quin Houff+50000 (BET NOW)
36. Garrett Smithley+50000 (BET NOW)
37. Jimmie Johnson+1800 (BET NOW)
38. BJ McLeod+50000 (BET NOW)
39. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.+10000 (BET NOW)
*Gray Gaulding will drop to the rear prior to the start of the race due to a driver change between Sunday’s race and tonight’s Toyota 500.
