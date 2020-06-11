Moore: LaMarcus Aldridge’s injury doesn’t lower value on San Antonio Spurs’ 8th seed odds

Whenever I start this conversation, I’m often confronted with two criticisms on the surface. One, I must be feigning contrarianism, because the idea of a good player being bad for a team does not mesh with deductive logic. Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star, is a great NBA player. He has excellent post moves, and has grown as both a defender and rebounder in his time. So it doesn’t make sense that the Spurs would be better without him.