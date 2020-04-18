Buck naked: Adult website grabs spotlight with $1 million offer to play-by-play legends

An adult website’s offer to Joe Buck went viral Friday morning, when the company offered the announcer $1 million broadcast sexual acts on their live cameras.
Buck responded to The Action Network, which was the first to report the offer.
It didn’t end there. Buck’s wife, ESPN reporter Michelle Beisner, then got into the act.
Buck, known to be a good sport, then told SI’s Jimmy Traina.
“I don’t want to just take that job without a proper, open audition. So if they get Jim [Nantz] and Al [Michaels] and Mike [Tirico] and all the others who do what I do to audition, I’m in. If any one of them say no, I’m out. That’s all I can commit to at this time.“
So we reached out to Adrian Stoneman, vice president of business for the site, IM Live, which Stoneman says is a leader in the live cam pay business.
Stoneman said that unlike some sites, who offer outrageous dollars but don’t have them, IM Live is well-funded and was serious about Buck doing a new form of play-by-play.
“Without sports, we realized sports announcers were struggling, the work is just not there, so we figured we should do this,” Stoneman said.
To prove he’s serious, Stoneman is making a new offer after hearing what Buck told SI.
“We heard what Joe said and we’re going to up the ante,” Stoneman said. “If all those guys will do an audition, we’ll give $1 million to the winner.”
Sports announcers, including Buck, with nothing to do have gone viral over the past month by commentating on everyday life.
IM Live’s offer to Buck also mentioned potentially offering other jobs. “My inbox is flooded,” he said.
The trend started with UCLA basketball play-by-play announcer Josh Lewin, who started broadcasting “The Play By Play of Anything At All,” calling everything from a tree blowing in the wind to a Taquito coming out of the microwave.
So will Lewin, a veteran MLB and NFL announcer, consider?
“‘Hard pass’ is not the best phrase here all things considered, but as a father of two kids, this is a side hustle that would be awfully tough to explain,” Lewin said. “I am a little disappointed Joe turned it down because the chance to have brought back his “that was a disgusting act” line from the Randy Moss touchdown was a layup. But if Bob Costas wants to do it, he should add an ‘s’ to the end of his last name.”
