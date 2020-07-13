Illinois legalized sports betting earlier in 2020 and took its first bet on March 9, 2020, at BetRivers. Of course, you know the story: Two days later, Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, starting a wave of sports leagues shutting down for months.
But amidst social distancing due to COVID-19, Illinois lawmakers in June suspended the in-person registration requirement for sports betting, allowing bettors to sign up, deposit and bet all from their computers or mobile devices.
On that note, these are 10 frequently asked questions to help you get started betting in Illinois.
Illinois Sports Betting FAQ
Can I bet on sports online in Illinois?
Yes. As of early July, bettors can sign up, deposit and bet all online through computers, tablets or mobile devices.
When sports betting launched in early March, bettors had to go into a brick-and-mortar casino to sign up, but governor J.B. Pritzker lifted that requirement citing COVID-19 social distancing, allowing all adults in Illinois to bet at any time as long as they’re within state lines.
As of July 10, there’s only one online sportsbook live in Illinois — BetRivers — although many more will launch soon, including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, PointsBet, William Hill, Barstool Sportsbook and more.
Do I have to be within Illinois state lines to place a bet?
Yes. Because sports betting is legalized and regulated at the state-wide level, each state implements geotracking technology to restrict bets just to bettors within state lines. That’s true for Illinois sportsbooks as well.
But you don’t have to be an Illinois resident to bet. That means if you’re from California but in Chicago for a business trip, you can download the BetRivers app, sign up and bet while you’re in the state. You can withdraw from anywhere.
Can I sign up, deposit and withdraw online?
Yes. This week, Governor Pritzker lifted the in-person requirement for signing up for a sportsbook account, which means you can do everything from the comfort of your own home — sign up, deposit, bet and withdraw funds.
How old do you have to be to bet on sports in Illinois?
You have to be at least 21 years old to bet on sports in Illinois.
What’s the best way to place a sports bet in Illinois?
It’s much easier than you might think. Check out our step-by-step guide on how to place your first bet in Illinois.
What apps and sites can I use in Illinois for sports betting?
In Illinois, for the first 18 months, only casinos can offer sports betting. After that time frame, online-only sportsbooks will be able to launch as well.
As of right now, BetRivers, which is connected to Rivers Casino Des Plaines, is the only sportsbook currently online and live in Illinois. Other sportsbooks connected to casinos will launch soon, though, including DraftKings, FanDuel and others.
How do I withdraw my money from sportsbooks?
It’s very easy to deposit and withdraw money on the BetRivers website/app or any of the coming-soon sportsbooks in Illinois. Simply click the cashier button and then select withdraw. With most sportsbooks, you can set it up to have those funds wired directly into your bank account.
Note that while you must be within Illinois state lines to sign up, deposit and bet, you don’t to withdraw. That means if you’re on a business trip in Chicago and go back home but forgot to withdraw, you can do it even after you left.
Which sports can I bet on in Illinois?
Illinois allows a wide range of popular sports to bet on, including the biggest leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, as well as the smaller sports that have returned since the COVID-19 pandemic like UFC, golf, MLS and more.
Illinois does allow bettors to wager on college sports, and unlike New Jersey bettors can bet on Illinois-based teams.
Can I use a credit card to deposit?
Yes. Most sportsbooks allow you to deposit with a credit card, which is the most popular method for bettors. That is coming soon for BetRivers, but for now you can make deposits using the following methods:
- Online banking
- PayPal
- Cash
- BetRivers Play+ Card
Do I have to pay taxes on winnings from sports betting?
Yes. All winnings are considered income and thus liable to taxation if you are an Illinois resident.
