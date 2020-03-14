How to bet on horse racing

So, say I like the No. 1 and No. 3 as the most likely winners, but I also like the No. 5 and No. 7 to finish in the money. I would then place a $1 trifecta 1/3 — 1/3/5/7 — 1/3/5/7. That means, Nos. 1 or 3 can win the race and the one that does not cross the finish line first can finish in either second or third, along with Nos. 5 and 7, to be a winning ticket. That best part is the horse you put in the top two could finish completely off the board and you would still win if the Nos. 5 and 7 wound up in some combination of second and third place.