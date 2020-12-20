xml:space="preserve">
Sunday Night Football promos: Bet $1, win $100 if the Giants or Browns score a TD, more

By Mark Gallant, The Action Network
Tribune Content Agency
Dec 19, 2020 10:34 PM

The Giants and Browns have plenty to fight for in this Sunday Night Football matchup. Can either team rebound from Week 14 losses?

This game looks like it could be too close to call, but I am confident you will cash in on these promos…

Giants vs. Browns Promos

Check out the details below:
BetMGM Sportsbook

Offer: Bet $1, Win $100 if the Giants or Browns score a touchdown

  • Bet now: Click here
  • Available states: Colorado, Indiana, New Jersey, West Virginia, Tennessee
  • Who’s it for? New users only

The 2020 NFL season has seen more points scored than any other season in league history. I don’t think all those points are coming from field goals, either.

To bet on this “no-brainer” and cash $100 on a TD:

  • Click this link
  • Deposit at least $10
  • Bet $1 on the Giants or Browns moneyline as your first bet

As long as either team scores a touchdown, you’ll take home $100 in free bets.

It doesn’t matter which team you actually bet on as your first bet — if either team scores a touchdown, you’re walking away with a Benjamin.

BET $1, WIN $100 IF THE GIANTS OR BROWNS SCORE A TOUCHDOWN!

PointsBet Sportsbook

Offer: Bet $20, Win $125 in free bets if the Giants score at least once vs. the Browns

  • Bet now: Click here
  • Available states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey
  • Who’s it for? NEW customers

There are only a handful of football teams that are bad enough to get shut out in this day and age. (Cough, cough, Jets, cough.)

To land an easy triple-digit payday at Pointsbet if the Giants score, just follow these steps.

The $125 winnings will come in the form of free bets, which need to be rolled over only once to turn into cash.

Note: We’ve used the Giants as an example, but you can also bet $20 on the any other football team as your first bet and win $125 if they score.

Sure, it’s possible you won’t cash this promo. It’s also possible to get struck by lightning, but most of us are fortunate enough to avoid such things!

BET $20, WIN $125 IF THE GIANTS SCORE!

