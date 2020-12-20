Eagles vs. Cardinals odds and promos: Bet $25, win $75 if Jalen Hurts completes a pass, more

Jalen Hurts, ladies and gentlemen!
The rookie quarterback was called upon last week and delivered, leading the Eagles to a much-needed win.
Perhaps he falters in his second go-round, but he’ll certainly help you cash these promos…
Eagles vs. Cardinals Promos
- Parx: Bet $25, Win $75 if Jalen Hurts completes a pass
States: PA
- BetMGM: Live Today! Get a $500 INSTANT Deposit Match
States: PA
Check out the details below:
Parx Sportsbook
Offer: Bet $25, Win $75 if Jalen Hurts completes a pass
Jalen Hurts can run the ball with the best of them, but he’s no slouch in the passing game either. Even if he were a slouch, he’d be able to complete at least one pass.
Here’s how to win on this promo:
- Click this link
- Deposit at least $25
- Bet at least $25 on the Eagles game as your FIRST bet (odds of -300 or higher; -200, +100, +150, etc.)
If your initial $25 bet on the game wins, you’ll win that money, too!
Is Hurts going to take over for good? Is the Carson Wentz era over? It’s too early to say, but we all know Hurts can manage to complete a pass.
BetMGM Sportsbook
Offer: Get a $500 INSTANT Deposit Match
Santa Claus is coming to town on December 25 for most folks, but he stopped by Pennsylvania a week early with the gift of BetMGM.
Pennsylvanians, who have fewer online sportsbooks to choose from than some other states with legal betting, will surely be happy BetMGM has been added to the fold.
To sign up:
You don’t need to gradually unlock the free bets, either. You’ll instantly have twice as much money to wager with than you deposited.
There are plenty of big sporting events in the coming weeks and months. Sign up today and score some free money before the new year.
