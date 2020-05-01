Rovell: Colorado’s sports betting market could easily top $2 billion annually

It’s also worth mentioning that Colorado is not thumbing its nose at some of the smaller, more exotic sports. Not only will The Centennial State allow betting on sports like futsal, floorball and pesapallo, but it will also boast the widest menu of wagering options for eSports punters. Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA2, E-Nascar, League of Legends, NBA2K, Overwatch and Rainbow Six have all been given the green light by the powers that be in Colorado.