Win $50 if anyone birdies the 18th hole on Sunday at Colonial!

Plenty of folks were scrambling to get their Charles Schwab Challenge bets in on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but if you missed out, don’t worry!
Coloradoans have the chance to profit on golf’s return all the way up until Sunday morning, as DraftKings is posting +500 odds for any player to birdie the 18th hole on Sunday.
Here are the details:
DraftKings Sportsbook Promotion
Offer: Get +500 Odds on Any Player to Birdie the 18th Hole on Sunday
Claiming this promotion is extremely easy:
Step 1: Click this link … Important note: On the landing page, you’ll see -10000 odds for the prop, but do not be alarmed! Once you register with a new account in Colorado, you’ll see to +500.
Step 2: Register and make your first deposit (the max bet for this promotion is $10, so you’ll want to at least deposit $10)
Step 3: Bet the prop at 5-1 odds!
Now, if this bet sounds like pretty close to a sure thing, you are not mistaken. Statistically speaking, the 18th hole at Colonial has been birdied a bit more than 18% of the time historically. That would mean at +500 odds, which suggests an implied probability of 16.7%, would potentially be a decent bet for a single golfer.
But for this promotion, of course, you only need ONE of the 70-ish players who make the cut to birdie the 18th hole on Sunday to win your $50. The winnings will be paid out in cash, so you can withdraw them right away if you wish.
So unless the golfing gods play a dirty trick on Sunday and the 18th hole is spitting out birdies like the clown at Happy Land, you’re well on your way to $50.
