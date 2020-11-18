xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

NFL odds and picks for Cardinals vs. Seahawks: Thursday Night Football over/under among highest ever tracked

By P.J. Walsh, The Action Network
Tribune Content Agency
Nov 18, 2020 11:20 AM

NFL Odds: Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Cardinals Odds: +3.5

Seahawks Odds: -3.5

Advertisement

Over/Under: 57.5

PRO Projections: Seahawks -2.8 | O/U: 59.6
Advertisement

Time/Channel 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX

If you like offense, then do I have the Thursday Night Football matchup for you!

This week, fans will be treated to Kyler Murray versus Russell Wilson, who have positioned themselves among the MVP favorites going into the Week 11.

With plenty of points expected Thursday, sportsbooks opened the Cardinals-Seahawks over/under at 56.5 points, a number that has already increased to 57.5 (click here for live NFL odds).

So where does this total stand in NFL history, and how should bettors approach it?

Using our vast archive of historical betting data and PRO NFL Projections, let’s answer both questions.

NFL Picks: Cardinals vs. Seahawks

At 57.5, the Cardinals-Seahawks game total ranks as the second-highest ever tracked by our Bet Labs software (which includes NFL betting data since the start of the 2003 season) for a Thursday Night Football matchup, trailing only the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game on Nov. 22, 2018 that closed at 61.

Should this over/under remain at 57.5, it would be just the 13th time an NFL total closed above 57 in our database.

Interestingly enough, the Dallas Cowboys game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 earlier this season also reached this rarified air, closing at 58.

And of the 12 games to hit 57.5 or higher, 11 of those still managed to over the total.

Our NFL PRO Projections agree there is still value on that side of the total, pegging the true line to be 59.6 (see projections for every Week 11 game here), leaving room for bettors expecting to see Thursday night fireworks.

Advertisement

Check out The Action Network for more expert sports betting information and to find the best online sportsbooks.

Latest Gambling

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement