The fantasy football impact of Cam Newton to Patriots

If Cam starts and is pre-2019 Cam, there could be fewer rushing attempts — especially near the goal line — and targets to go around. He did make strides as a passer in 2018 under Norv Turner, but I’m not sure how much more efficient we can really expect him to be than Stidham, so a pre-2019 Cam would still be a small bump down in targets for the pass-catchers and a more significant bump down in rushing touchdowns for the RBs.