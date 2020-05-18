Bundesliga odds and prediction: Betting pick for Bayer Leverkusen vs. Werder Bremen (Monday, May 18)

Even though I’ll be looking to bet on Werder down the final stretch of the season, this is not the spot for them. This showdown would have been one of its most anticipated home games, but instead it’ll be without the home crowd. I’m expecting Leverkusen to have no problems keeping its good form going after the two-month layoff and win the game. The market for this match has ping-ponged a bit. On Sunday, the line moved towards Leverkusen, but there has been some buyback on Werder Bremen on Monday morning, moving the line back down to -135.