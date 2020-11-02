Bryson DeChambeau signs endorsement deal with DraftKings Sportsbook, the first of its kind

Daily fantasy and sports betting brand DraftKings has signed golfer Bryson DeChambeau to an endorsement deal. As part of the multi-year deal, DeChambeau will wear the DraftKings logo on his iconic hat beginning next week at the Masters.
This is DraftKings' first major endorsement deal with an athlete as a sports betting brand.
“We are focused on being wherever fans are,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer of DraftKings. “Golf is one of those sports that people have really embraced around sports wagering and DFS.”
DeChambeau will also execute media and marketing and VIP responsibilities, including giving golf lessons to bettors.
DraftKings, which in July became the PGA TOUR’s first sports betting partner, says betting on golf has grown 10 times year over year.
While looking inside the game to collaborate with a star, Kucharz said their first choice was DeChambeau.
DeChambeau, 27, is the No. 6 ranked golfer in the world, but arguably the best. He’s favored to win the Masters next week after he won the 2020 U.S. Open, and is among the hottest properties in sports.
Most importantly, he’s captured the golf world’s attention with how he’s doing all this — bulking up to 240 pounds to add insane swing speed and distance off the tee.
DraftKings said DeChambeau won’t be talking about gambling per se, and won’t talk about odds to win golf tournaments, but he will be producing data-based golf content and will talk about other sports.
“I’m a big sports fan,” DeChambeau told The Action Network. “The Lakers and the Dodgers are my teams, which has been pretty sweet.”
DeChambeau grew up in California and won the state junior golf championship in 2016.
DeChambeau, whose first endorsement deal was signing with Cobra Puma Golf when he turned pro in 2016, said doing this deal fulfills an obligation of sorts.
“This is another way for me to connect with my following,” DeChambeau said. “I was inspired by Tiger and Phil and Vijay and Ernie and I think it’s my duty to grow the game like they did.”
His other endorsements include Bridgestone Golf, Bentley, Rolex, NetJets and Bose, among others. He is an investor in LA Golf Shafts, JumboMax Grips, SIK Golf and Wahlburgers.
DeChambeau didn’t discuss his familiarity with gambling, but for the guy who studied physics at SMU and is referred to as the “Mad Scientist,” he thinks his game has a lot in common with what the best gamblers look for.
“I have to be prepared with the analytics in order to have the best chance to win,” DeChambeau said.
