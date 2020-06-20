New Jersey and Indiana sports betting offers: Win $100 if Bryson DeChambeau makes just ONE birdie this weekend

After a triumphant return, the PGA TOUR is back in action this weekend at Harbour Town Golf Links.
PointsBet, one of our highest-rated sportsbooks in New Jersey and Indiana, is running a no-brainer promotion: Win $100 if Bryson DeChambeau (or any golfer you bet on!) makes a single birdie this weekend!
Let’s dive into the details…
PointsBet Sportsbook
Offer: Win $100 if Bryson DeChambeau Makes Just ONE Birdie
Bryson DeChambeau has been scorching hot this week, making 12 birdies in his first two rounds.
So this promotion from PointsBet, which is offering up $100 in free bets if DeChambeau (of whichever golfer you choose) makes a bird this weekend, is pretty much a lock.
Here’s how to take advantage of this offer at any point before Sunday’s final round tees off:
Step 1: Sign up through this link and deposit at least $50 into your account.
Step 2: Place your FIRST wager at PointsBet (at least $50) on any golfer to win this week’s RBC Heritage. We’ve used DeChambeau as an example here, but yes, you can pick ANY golfer for this promo, so long as it’s your first bet.
That it. Seriously. As long as your golfer has at least one birdie after you place your bet, you’ll have $100 in free bets deposited into your PointsBet account. Those free bets only need to be put back into play once before you can withdraw them.
No matter whether you choose DeChambeau or a different golfer, he will almost surely make one birdie this weekend, so view this as a $50 free roll. If you win, you’ll take home a nice stack of cash + the $100 in free bets. If you don’t win, you’ll get your $100 in free bets, assuming the golfer you choose makes at least one birdie this week.
Good luck!
Tribune Publishing and its partners may earn a commission if you sign up to a wagering platform through one of our links.
Check out The Action Network for more expert sports betting information and to find the best online sportsbooks.
