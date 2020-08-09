Our experts’ favorite best ball targets for 2020 fantasy football drafts

As a rookie, Hardman was more than halfway to 1,000 yards (538) despite getting only 41 targets. Thanks to a deep-ball connection with Mahomes that produced 5/234/3 on seven targets 20-plus yards downfield, Hardman led all receivers with at least 40 targets in yards per catch (20.79) and yards per target (13.12).A starting role doesn’t guarantee Hardman will be higher than fourth or fifth in the target pecking order, so there will be some down weeks, but he managed to post 10-plus DraftKings points in 8-of-16 games last season despite his limited role. Those could easily turn into 20-point games this year.