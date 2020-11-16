NFL odds and picks for Vikings vs. Bears: Windy weather forecast creating Monday Night Football betting value

NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Bears
A weekend of windy weather continues with tonight’s Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears matchup on Monday Night Football.
While the conditions are not expected to be as severe as yesterday’s Texans vs. Browns and Ravens vs. Patriots games, the Vikings vs. Bears weather forecast is concerning enough to move Monday Night Football odds.
Using our NFL PRO Report, let’s see how savvy bettors are taking advantage right now.
NFL Picks: Vikings vs. Bears
Big Money
The Vikings vs. Bears total has dropped from an opener of 46.5 to 43.5 as of 9 a.m. ET on Monday (check here for live NFL odds) and big bets are the reason.
The under is attracting 66% of the money on just 39% of the tickets, a tell-tale sign that large wagers are the reason for this number’s adjustment throughout the week.
PRO Systems
As mentioned above, 15-17 mph winds are expected tonight at Soldier Field, making tonight’s game a match for our High Winds PRO Betting System that has covered 56% of the time since 2003.
Gusts could touch 25 mph as well, so it’s easy to see why big bettors are expecting a lower-scoring game tonight.
PRO Report Angle: Under 43.5
