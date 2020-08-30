The all-rookie fantasy team: Projecting the best year 1 players of 2020

If you applied the “fade rookies” strategy after the 2011 work stoppage, for example, you would have missed out on the rookie seasons of Cam Newton (310/517/4,051/21/17 passing, 126/706/14 rushing), Julio Jones (65/1,057/7) and A.J. Green (54/959/8), among others. All things being equal, your odds of winning a 10-team league are 10%, a 12-team league are 8% and a best ball tournament are even lower, so you can’t afford to be passing up that kind of potential.