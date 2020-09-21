Sobel: Ten takeaways from U.S. Open week

The truth is, there are four ways he could qualify for next year’s edition at Torrey Pines, for which he has a love-hate relationship, or any U.S. Open after that: He could qualify on merit, reaching top-50 in the OWGR at a specific checkpoint or finishing high enough in another major or one of a variety of other ways; he could go to sectional qualifying next year and try to finish high enough in 36 holes; he could take a special exemption, which surely the USGA would offer, but he said earlier this year that he wouldn’t have accepted; or he could win a U.S. Senior Open and qualify that way.