2020 Presidential election odds: Donald Trump’s chances fall to even with Joe Biden in betting market

In a matter of only a few days, Donald Trump’s implied probability of winning the 2020 presidential election has fallen from 50.2% to 43.9% according to betting odds at European sportsbook Betfair.
He went from a -125 favorite (bet $125 to win $100) as of Thursday to +100 (bet $100 to win $100) as of Sunday. Joe Biden’s odds, meanwhile, have risen from +110 to +100.
All that means that, according to the betting market, Trump and Biden are now even to win the election.
Heading into Super Tuesday (March 3), Trump was a -162 betting favorite, so his implied probability has fallen 8.7% since. For context on how much ground Biden has gained on Trump on the betting board over the past 12 days, the former Vice President was a +500 underdog (14.2% implied probability) prior to his big Super Tuesday wins.
Biden being even money to win the presidential election of course means that he’s a heavy -2500 favorite (88.8% implied probability) to win the Democratic nomination, mounting a growing lead over Bernie Sanders, who is an +2500 underdog (3.6% implied probability) heading into Sunday night’s debate.
We’ll continue to monitor how the betting market shifts in the coming days and weeks, but for now, let’s take a look at the most recent presidential election odds as of Sunday (via Betfair).
2020 Presidential Election Odds
- Donald Trump: +100, 43.9% implied probability
- Joe Biden: +100, 43.9% implied probability
- Mike Pence: +2000, 4.2% implied probability
- Bernie Sanders: +3300, 2.6% implied probability
- Hillary Clinton: +3300, 2.6% implied probability
- Nikki Haley: +8000; 1.1% implied probability
- Michelle Obama: +8000, 1.1% implied probability
- Evan McMullin: +30000, 0.3% implied probability
- Tulsi Gabbard: +37500, 0.2% implied probability
- Tom Steyer: +50000, 0.2% implied probability
If you’re unfamiliar with betting odds, +100 means that if you bet $100 on either Trump or Biden, you’d net $100 if they won. To convert odds for yourself, check out our Betting Odds Calculator.
Note that all the implied probabilities above are vig-free.
