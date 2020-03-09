xml:space="preserve">
Credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images. Pictured: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka
The 2020 PLAYERS Championship begins on the morning of Thursday, March 12th at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

It is no surprise that trophy-holder Rory McIlroy is the clear betting favorite at +650 (also written as 13-2, $10 bet would win $65). The World No. 1 is the only golfer with single-digit odds and his price has shortened since last week when the Northern Irishman was listed at +750.

Moving the favorite from +750 to +650 isn’t all that noteworthy, but there have been some other adjustments that are certainly worth talking about. Brooks Koepka, the game’s preeminent big-game hunter, has drifted from +1800 to +2900. That is a signal that the market is skeptical that Koepka, who finished T47 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and missed the cut at The Honda Classic, is near the top of his game.

The same can be said of Dustin Johnson, whose odds lengthened from +1800 to +2700 at Sawgrass.

It says a lot about Sungjae Im‘s current form that the 21-year-old has the same odds to win The PLAYERS as Koepka. Im, who finished first at The Honda Classic and third at The Arnold Palmer Invitational, moved from +5000 to +2900.

Another player that the market seems to be bullish on is Tommy Fleetwood. The bearded Scouser is sitting at +2200 ($10 bet would win $220), tied for fifth on the oddsboard with Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama. Fleetwood was priced +3300 on Feb. 28.

Tyrrell Hatton, fresh off his win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, had his odds slashed from +8000 to +4800.

Here are the rest of the betting odds for the 2020 PLAYERS Championship.

2020 PLAYERS Championship Odds

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +1300

Justin Thomas +1400

Webb Simpson +2000

Adam Scott +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Bryson DeChambeau +2700

Dustin Johnson +2700

Xander Schauffele +2700

Brooks Koepka +2900

Sungjae Im +2900

Collin Morikawa +3100

Patrick Reed +3300

Rickie Fowler +3300

Marc Leishman +3400

Paul Casey +3400

Tony Finau +4000

Gary Woodland +4100

Justin Rose +4100

Sergio Garcia +4200

Tyrrell Hatton +4800

Daniel Berger +5000

Henrik Stenson +5000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Jason Day +5500

Louis Oosthuizen +5500

Shane Lowry +5500

Viktor Hovland +6000

Billy Horschel +6500

Byeong Hun An +6500

Jordan Spieth +7000

Kevin Kisner +7000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +7000

Scottie Scheffler +7000

Abraham Ancer +9000

Kevin Na +9000

Brandt Snedeker +10000

Brendon Todd +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Erik van Rooyen +10000

Graeme McDowell +10000

Ian Poulter +10000

J.T Poston +10000

Jim Furyk +10000

Joaquin Niemann +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Phil Mickelson +10000

Adam Hadwin +12000

Cameron Champ +12000

Corey Conners +12000

Keegan Bradley +12000

Sung Kang +12000

Bernd Wiesberger +13000

Bubba Watson +13000

Charles Howell III +13000

Chez Reavie +13000

Danny Willett +13000

Emiliano Grillo +13000

Harold Varner III +13000

Harris English +13000

Jason Kokrak +13000

Joel Dahmen +13000

Lucas Glover +13000

Matthew Wolff +13000

Rafa Cabrera Bello +13000

Victor Perez +13000

Aaron Wise +15000

Danny Lee +15000

Francesco Molinari +15000

Jhonnatan Vegas +15000

Keith Mitchell +15000

Max Homa +15000

Ryan Moore +15000

Ryan Palmer +15000

Si Woo Kim +15000

Branden Grace +19000

Brian Harman +19000

Bud Cauley +19000

Carlos Ortiz +19000

J.B. Holmes +19000

Lanto Griffin +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Patrick Rodgers +19000

Tom Hoge +19000

Andrew Putnam +21000

Cameron Tringale +21000

Charley Hoffman +21000

Jazz Janewattananond +21000

Luke List +21000

Mackenzie Hughes +21000

Martin Laird +21000

Nick Watney +21000

Rory Sabbatini +21000

Russell Henley +21000

Russell Knox +21000

Scott Piercy +21000

Sebastian Munoz +21000

Wyndham Clark +21000

Kevin Streelman +25000

Adam Long +26000

C.T. Pan +26000

Dylan Fritelli +26000

Jimmy Walker +26000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +26000

Kyle Stanley +26000

Kyoung Hoon Lee +26000

Mark Hubbard +26000

Matt Jones +26000

Sam Burns +26000

Talor Gooch +26000

Zach Johnson +26000

Adam Schenk +32000

Andrew Landry +32000

Chesson Hadley +32000

Denny McCarthy +32000

Jason Dufner +32000

Kevin Tway +32000

Nate Lashley +32000

Pat Perez +32000

Sepp Straka +32000

Aaron Baddeley +42000

Brian Gay +42000

Brian Stuard +42000

Bronson Burgoon +42000

Chris Stroud +42000

J.J. Spaun +42000

Matt Every +42000

Michael Thompson +42000

Sam Ryder +42000

Scott Stallings +42000

Scott Brown +42000

Troy Merritt +42000

Tyler Duncan +42000

Vaughn Taylor +42000

Brice Garnett +50000

Jim Herman +50000

Patton Kizzire +50000

Peter Malnati +50000

Retief Goosen +50000

Roger Sloan +50000

Ryan Armour +50000

