The 2020 PLAYERS Championship begins on the morning of Thursday, March 12th at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
It is no surprise that trophy-holder Rory McIlroy is the clear betting favorite at +650 (also written as 13-2, $10 bet would win $65). The World No. 1 is the only golfer with single-digit odds and his price has shortened since last week when the Northern Irishman was listed at +750.
Moving the favorite from +750 to +650 isn’t all that noteworthy, but there have been some other adjustments that are certainly worth talking about. Brooks Koepka, the game’s preeminent big-game hunter, has drifted from +1800 to +2900. That is a signal that the market is skeptical that Koepka, who finished T47 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and missed the cut at The Honda Classic, is near the top of his game.
The same can be said of Dustin Johnson, whose odds lengthened from +1800 to +2700 at Sawgrass.
It says a lot about Sungjae Im‘s current form that the 21-year-old has the same odds to win The PLAYERS as Koepka. Im, who finished first at The Honda Classic and third at The Arnold Palmer Invitational, moved from +5000 to +2900.
Another player that the market seems to be bullish on is Tommy Fleetwood. The bearded Scouser is sitting at +2200 ($10 bet would win $220), tied for fifth on the oddsboard with Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama. Fleetwood was priced +3300 on Feb. 28.
Tyrrell Hatton, fresh off his win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, had his odds slashed from +8000 to +4800.
Here are the rest of the betting odds for the 2020 PLAYERS Championship.
2020 PLAYERS Championship Odds
Rory McIlroy +650
Jon Rahm +1300
Justin Thomas +1400
Webb Simpson +2000
Adam Scott +2200
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Bryson DeChambeau +2700
Dustin Johnson +2700
Xander Schauffele +2700
Brooks Koepka +2900
Sungjae Im +2900
Collin Morikawa +3100
Patrick Reed +3300
Rickie Fowler +3300
Marc Leishman +3400
Paul Casey +3400
Tony Finau +4000
Gary Woodland +4100
Justin Rose +4100
Sergio Garcia +4200
Tyrrell Hatton +4800
Daniel Berger +5000
Henrik Stenson +5000
Matt Kuchar +5000
Jason Day +5500
Louis Oosthuizen +5500
Shane Lowry +5500
Viktor Hovland +6000
Billy Horschel +6500
Byeong Hun An +6500
Jordan Spieth +7000
Kevin Kisner +7000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +7000
Scottie Scheffler +7000
Abraham Ancer +9000
Kevin Na +9000
Brandt Snedeker +10000
Brendon Todd +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Erik van Rooyen +10000
Graeme McDowell +10000
Ian Poulter +10000
J.T Poston +10000
Jim Furyk +10000
Joaquin Niemann +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Phil Mickelson +10000
Adam Hadwin +12000
Cameron Champ +12000
Corey Conners +12000
Keegan Bradley +12000
Sung Kang +12000
Bernd Wiesberger +13000
Bubba Watson +13000
Charles Howell III +13000
Chez Reavie +13000
Danny Willett +13000
Emiliano Grillo +13000
Harold Varner III +13000
Harris English +13000
Jason Kokrak +13000
Joel Dahmen +13000
Lucas Glover +13000
Matthew Wolff +13000
Rafa Cabrera Bello +13000
Victor Perez +13000
Aaron Wise +15000
Danny Lee +15000
Francesco Molinari +15000
Jhonnatan Vegas +15000
Keith Mitchell +15000
Max Homa +15000
Ryan Moore +15000
Ryan Palmer +15000
Si Woo Kim +15000
Branden Grace +19000
Brian Harman +19000
Bud Cauley +19000
Carlos Ortiz +19000
J.B. Holmes +19000
Lanto Griffin +19000
Nick Taylor +19000
Patrick Rodgers +19000
Tom Hoge +19000
Andrew Putnam +21000
Cameron Tringale +21000
Charley Hoffman +21000
Jazz Janewattananond +21000
Luke List +21000
Mackenzie Hughes +21000
Martin Laird +21000
Nick Watney +21000
Rory Sabbatini +21000
Russell Henley +21000
Russell Knox +21000
Scott Piercy +21000
Sebastian Munoz +21000
Wyndham Clark +21000
Kevin Streelman +25000
Adam Long +26000
C.T. Pan +26000
Dylan Fritelli +26000
Jimmy Walker +26000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +26000
Kyle Stanley +26000
Kyoung Hoon Lee +26000
Mark Hubbard +26000
Matt Jones +26000
Sam Burns +26000
Talor Gooch +26000
Zach Johnson +26000
Adam Schenk +32000
Andrew Landry +32000
Chesson Hadley +32000
Denny McCarthy +32000
Jason Dufner +32000
Kevin Tway +32000
Nate Lashley +32000
Pat Perez +32000
Sepp Straka +32000
Aaron Baddeley +42000
Brian Gay +42000
Brian Stuard +42000
Bronson Burgoon +42000
Chris Stroud +42000
J.J. Spaun +42000
Matt Every +42000
Michael Thompson +42000
Sam Ryder +42000
Scott Stallings +42000
Scott Brown +42000
Troy Merritt +42000
Tyler Duncan +42000
Vaughn Taylor +42000
Brice Garnett +50000
Jim Herman +50000
Patton Kizzire +50000
Peter Malnati +50000
Retief Goosen +50000
Roger Sloan +50000
Ryan Armour +50000
Check out The Action Network for more expert sports betting information and to find the best online sportsbooks.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.