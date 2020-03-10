2020 PLAYERS Championship betting odds and picks: Cantlay, Finau could be worth a punt at Sawgrass

DeChambeau has now finished top-five in each of his last three starts. I’ve written a bunch lately on how I believe he’s going to start trending in the right direction – and he will undoubtedly show very strongly on my Masters lists next month – but the thing that’s really impressive right now is that Bryson doesn’t seem to be playing nearly his best golf, yet he’s right up there near the top of the leaderboard each week. If he gets a few more things just a bit more dialed in, he’s going to start winning – and as he’s shown in the past, those wins might come in bunches.