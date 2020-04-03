2020 NFL Draft odds and prop picks: Offense vs. Defense for picks 6-10

A robust prop market is forming for the 2020 NFL Draft, and that’s great for us.
Last year, I went 54-29 (+17.7 units) on draft props. There’s no guarantee I’ll have similar success this year, but I do like a lot of the props out there, including many of those for whether teams will draft offensive or defensive players with their first picks.
In this piece, I break down the offense-vs.-defense props for Picks 6-10.
2020 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Chargers (FanDuel)
- Offense: -430
- Defense: +300
What do you think the true odds are that the Chargers don’t draft a quarterback — either Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) or Justin Herbert (Oregon)?
I think they’re almost nil.
The Chargers have a notable need at the position, and even if they decide not to trade up from No. 6, they still seem incredibly likely to have a quarterback fall to them.
I take a “wisdom of the crowds” approach by surveying as many reputable mock drafts as possible. I find that these drafts, created by mockers with established records of success, collectively give me a good sense of the realistic range of outcomes.
In 91.7% of them, the Chargers selected a quarterback.
PICK: Offense -430: One unit. Limit: -800.
